Kyle Walker’s tweet shows he was right to leave Tottenham

Kyle Walker won his first major trophy as a footballer last night and the Manchester City defender took to Twitter to share his delight with the fans.
The England right-back was criticised during the summer for his decision to quit Tottenham but he has shown that he made the right call back then.
This has been a long time coming!! Feels so special to have won my first trophy!! #SharkTeam #mancity #KW2 #CarabaoCup 🦈 pic.twitter.com/uBk8TNdzEf
— Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) February 25, 2018
Walker is 27 years old and soon he will be past his peak. Footballers have short careers and the former Tottenham defender has done very well to grab his opportunities.
Having won his first major trophy against Arsenal, Walker will now be looking forward to lifting the all-important Premier League trophy. Manchester City are firm favourites to win the league right now.
The former Spurs defender is all set to secure a double in his first season with the Etihad outfit and it will be interesting to see how well City perform in the Champions League. Judging by their form so far, a treble cannot be ruled out.
He will be disappointed to have contributed to Manchester City’s FA Cup exit but the England international is having a season to remember.