Kyle Walker reacts to Champions League draw on Twitter

Liverpool will face Premier League leaders Manchester City in the Champions League two-legged Quarter final clash after the draw was made on Friday.
The Reds defeated Porto in the Round of 16 clash, while Manchester City won against Basel in their respective tie.
Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the draw was announced. He tweeted:
Liverpool? Ok, let’s go!!! #UCL pic.twitter.com/ctlFNbl8nN
— Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) March 16, 2018
Liverpool, the five times European champions, certainly hold more European pedigree but Manchester City have been outstanding this season under Pep Guardiola.
In the Premier League, City defeated Liverpool 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium in September. In the return fixture, Liverpool won 4-3 at Anfield.
So, this game is expected to be a cracker as the two sides are known for playing an attacking brand of football.
Jurgen Klopp has beaten Pep Guardiola on five different occasions in all competitions, but Guardiola is a Champions League winner and surely the tactical battles between the two great managers will be a treat to watch.
That’s exactly how many times we’ve won European cup/champs league and the zero is exactly how many times you’ve won it 😉
— alec west (@AlecWest) March 16, 2018
Buh at least Citizen will get a chance to inflict a revenge on the Reds #final showdown of top english teams before the season comes to an ends am looking foward to it pic.twitter.com/80b5KO67Bo
— willings miriri (@WMiriri) March 16, 2018
2 great teams with 5 Champions League between them
Ohh and Liverpool have all 5
— Ashvin Raj (@AshvinRaj11) March 16, 2018
🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/EaVfySHPTs
— Agus Hastana (@HSTN_13) March 16, 2018
Catch him if you can pic.twitter.com/dtRvLooflw
— السّلطان 🇸🇦 (@sul6anuk) March 16, 2018
Bring it on @kylewalker2 don’t worry about the atmosphire at anfield be the only noise you hear over the two legs
— Haych dee (@Haychdee7) March 16, 2018