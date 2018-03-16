Blog Columns Site News Kyle Walker reacts to Champions League draw on Twitter

16 March, 2018 English Premier League, Liverpool, Manchester City, Site News

Liverpool will face Premier League leaders Manchester City in the Champions League two-legged Quarter final clash after the draw was made on Friday.

The Reds defeated Porto in the Round of 16 clash, while Manchester City won against Basel in their respective tie.

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the draw was announced. He tweeted:

Liverpool, the five times European champions, certainly hold more European pedigree but Manchester City have been outstanding this season under Pep Guardiola.

In the Premier League, City defeated Liverpool 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium in September. In the return fixture, Liverpool won 4-3 at Anfield.

So, this game is expected to be a cracker as the two sides are known for playing an attacking brand of football.

Jurgen Klopp has beaten Pep Guardiola on five different occasions in all competitions, but Guardiola is a Champions League winner and surely the tactical battles between the two great managers will be a treat to watch.

