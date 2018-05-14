Kyle Walker-Peters signs new deal with Tottenham

Tottenham have agreed a new deal with their highly rated defender Kyle Walker-Peters.
The agreement has been confirmed on the club’s official website and the new deal will keep the 21-year-old at the club until 2021.
Walker-Peters made his senior debut at the start of this season against Newcastle United and he ended up winning the man of the match award as well.
The 21-year-old fullback is a prodigious young talent and the Spurs fans will be delighted to see his stay extended.
Walker-Peters provided two assists in Tottenham’s crucial win over Leicester City this weekend. The win helped the Londoners seal a third-place finish.
The young defender has come through the ranks of Tottenham’s academy and he will be hoping to hold down a regular starting berth next season. The likes of Tripper and Aurier haven’t really impressed this season and the starting right back slot will be up for grabs.
Walker-Peters has represented England at Under-18, Under-19, Under-20 and Under-21 levels and he will be eyeing a senior debut next season.
Here is how the Tottenham fans reacted to the news of Walker-Peters’s extension.
The best Kyle Walker we’ve ever had.
— LP ✈ (@Verttonghen) May 14, 2018
Congratulations @KyleLPeters! Cannot wait to see more from you next season. #COYS
— Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) May 14, 2018
Get in there, now get reo that contract
— Jack (@RelentlessReo) May 14, 2018
The new contract is great news. For one thing it must mean that he’s been told he will get more chances in the first team. I think we can all agree that’s a good thing.
— The Spurs Compendium (@SpursCompendium) May 14, 2018
Come on! Starting every game next season
— Tom (@WaIkerPeters) May 14, 2018
Fantastic news, PL gametime b bottom 6 next year at least please.
— THFC1976 (@THFCsince76) May 14, 2018
KWP is class, should have played more this season! Hopefully see more of him! ⚽
— Martin Bates (@mjbates7) May 14, 2018