Kyle Walker-Peters signs new deal with Tottenham

14 May, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham have agreed a new deal with their highly rated defender Kyle Walker-Peters.

The agreement has been confirmed on the club’s official website and the new deal will keep the 21-year-old at the club until 2021.

Walker-Peters made his senior debut at the start of this season against Newcastle United and he ended up winning the man of the match award as well.

The 21-year-old fullback is a prodigious young talent and the Spurs fans will be delighted to see his stay extended.

Walker-Peters provided two assists in Tottenham’s crucial win over Leicester City this weekend. The win helped the Londoners seal a third-place finish.

The young defender has come through the ranks of Tottenham’s academy and he will be hoping to hold down a regular starting berth next season. The likes of Tripper and Aurier haven’t really impressed this season and the starting right back slot will be up for grabs.

Walker-Peters has represented England at Under-18, Under-19, Under-20 and Under-21 levels and he will be eyeing a senior debut next season.

