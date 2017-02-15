Kyle Walker-Peters signs new deal with Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham defender, Kyle Walker-Peters, has signed a new deal with the north London club. The club has confirmed the news yesterday on their official website. The new deal will tie him down at the club till 2019.
Kyle is the latest prospect emerging out of a never ending production line of top talents from Spurs’ academy. The 19-year-old has been developing steadily and was named on the bench twice this season, in our FA Cup ties against Aston Villa and Wycombe Wanderers.
The player has admitted that he is a big Spurs fan and feels that it is a massive honour to represent the club. He is passionate about playing for the club he loves, and wants to prove his worth to his manager.
He said, as quoted by the club website:
My long-term goal is definitely to play for Tottenham. I’m a Spurs fan, I was born at North Middlesex Hospital, I’ve grown up in Tottenham and I’ve supported the club all my life.
I joined the club at 10 years old so it would be a massive honour to play and hopefully start a game one day, but that all starts from the training pitch so I need to keep improving and eventually prove to the gaffer that I’m worthy of a chance.
A product of the club’s academy, Walker-Peters’ first involvement with the senior team came during Tottenham’s post-season tour of Malaysia and Australia in May, 2015. He was also included in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad on tour Down Under again last summer.
He has been capped by England at Under-18, Under-19 and Under-20 levels, and played a major role in helping England reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Under-19 Championships in Germany.
Walker-Peters adds that he had taken inspiration from Harry Winks’ progression to the first team this season. Winks has progressed from the club’s academy and has claimed a regular starting spot in Spurs’ matchday squad. The young midfielder also signed a new contract on Tuesday that will keep him at the club till 2022.