Kurt Zouma signs new deal with Chelsea, joins Stoke on loan

Chelsea have agreed on a deal with Stoke City for the loan transfer of Kurt Zouma.
The highly talented centre back will look to continue his development with regular first team football with the Potters now.
Chelsea have confirmed the agreement on their official website. The Premier League champions have also revealed that Zouma has signed a new six-year contract with them.
It is evident that Zouma is rated very highly at the club.
The decision to loan him out will certainly benefit Chelsea and the player as well. At this stage of his career, he needs to play regular first team football and he is not quite ready to start for a title challenging team yet.
The 22-year-old has shown glimpses of his talent over the last few years and Mark Hughes will be hoping to get the best out of him consistently next season.
Zouma has made 71 appearances for the Blues so far and scored four goals. The young defender has made his debut for France as well.
Club director Michael Emenalo seemed delighted to have sealed the contract extension with Zouma.
He said: “It is fantastic Kurt has chosen to commit his future to Chelsea. He has shown his talent since joining us three years ago, and has returned from a serious injury with a fantastic attitude. Now he has the opportunity to play regularly in the Premier League and we will be monitoring his progress closely while he is at Stoke.”
Meanwhile, Alvaro Morata has completed his medical with Chelsea and the club record signing will join his new teammates in Singapore this weekend.
