Kris Boyd laughs off Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack’s Scotland call up

Former Rangers forward Kris Boyd has laughed off Ryan Jack’s call-up to the Scotland squad.
Boyd feels that the 25-year-old Rangers midfielder does not deserve to play for his national team and that some of the selected players are a ‘laughing stock’.
Ryan Jack has had some disciplinary problems with Rangers this season and Boyd claims that the number of bookings he has picked up is more than the number of good performances he has put on. He went on to add that some of the players were picked to sell tickets.
He said: “He’s (Ryan Jack) had more red cards than good games for Rangers this season”.
The 25-year-old joined Rangers from Aberdeen in the summer and he has been sent off three times already this season. However, it is important to note that two of those red cards were later rescinded.
Boyd has not played for Scotland since 2010 and he has scored 7 goals in 18 appearances for his country so far. He was a terrific servant for Rangers during his time at the club. The Rangers fan favourite went on to score 138 goals for them in six seasons.