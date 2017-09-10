Koeman plays down expectations, but Everton fans deserve better

Ronald Koeman’s claim that it is unrealistic to expect Everton to rival Tottenham Hotspur is a worrying sign for the club’s fans.
Spurs romped to a 3-0 victory at Goodison Park on Saturday thanks to an inspired performance from striker Harry Kane.
“If you look to the second half we are really far away, but if you look to the first 30 minutes it’s different,” Koeman told the BBC after the game.
“But the difference between Everton and Tottenham is that they worked a long time now with the same players.
“It’s not realistic to expect that Everton just is already at that level. If you think we need to be at that level, then it will be really difficult.”
Koeman’s suggestion that Everton can’t realistically rival Spurs is utterly ridiculous.
The Dutchman has spent in the region of £150 million this summer. The likes of Gylfi Sigurdsson, Michael Keane and Wayne Rooney have arrived at Goodison Park and Everton fans have a right to think they’ll be competing properly against the likes of Spurs.
Everton finished 7th last season. Splashing out that sort of money doesn’t guarantee success, although it certainly should mean Koeman’s team are aiming to get in amongst the top four.
Playing down expectations after a poor performance is a tactic straight out of the managerial handbook, but Koeman’s comments should be treated with the contempt they deserve.