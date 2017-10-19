Koeman on the brink as Allardyce is backed to take over at Everton

Former England boss Sam Allardyce has been backed down to 8/1 to take over from Ronald Koeman as Everton manager.
Thursday’s 2-1 defeat at home to Lyon in the Europa League has seen Koeman’s odds plummet to 1/7 to be the next Premier League boss to leave his post.
Koeman’s side remain without a victory in the group stage, and have not won for four games in all competitions.
Ashley Williams looked to have earned them a draw just moments after sparking a scuffle, but Bertrand Traore flicked in a clever winner for the French side.
Nabil Fekir had put the visitors ahead with an early penalty.
The result leaves Everton four points behind second-placed Lyon, with a crucial trip to France to come in November.
Koeman’s position at Goodison Park is looking increasingly shaky, with the club struggling in the Premier League and probably on their way out of the Europa League.
Allardyce has an excellent track record when it comes to turning clubs around and although he refused to speculate on rumours linking him to Everton earlier in the week, he didn’t deny he would be interested in the job if it became available.
It’s unlikely that the Everton board will allow the current situation to continue much longer and Allardyce’s credentials make him an ideal choice to take over.
The likes of David Unsworth and Chris Coleman are also prominent in the betting, but neither stand out as the type of candidates who would steer the club away from trouble.