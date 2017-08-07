Koeman: Everton close to signing Gylfi Sigurdsson

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has confirmed that the Toffees are close to sealing a club record move for Gylfi Sigurdsson.
The Swansea midfielder has been linked with a move to Goodison Park for a while now.
According to Sky Sports, Everton have had a £40m bid rejected for the player and Swansea will only consider selling him for a fee of £50m.
Speaking to the media, Koeman said: “Everybody knows we are looking for three more players – a left centre-back, a left full-back, a player who can play out of both positions, a winger and a striker and that’s the picture, what the best is for our team and we will see what we can do. We are close [on Sigurdsson], we have to wait. But still, the deal is not done.”
Everton have had an outstanding summer so far and Moshiri has backed Koeman will several key signings in the form of Keane, Klaassen, Pickford, Rooney and Sandro.
The Merseyside outfit recently lost their best player Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United and it seems that the Toffees will spend that money on the likes of Sigurdsson now. The 27-year-old midfielder is one of the best in the Premier League and he would be a solid addition to Koeman’s side.
Furthermore, Ross Barkley has been linked with an exit and Sigurdsson could easily fill that void.