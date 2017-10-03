Koeman counting on international break to offer respite

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has been under increasing pressure this season.
The 1-0 loss in the Premier League against Burnley at Goodison Park last weekend has relegated the Toffees to 16th on the table. But Koeman is hoping that the two weeks of international break will provide much needed respite to him and his players.
“It is all about the situation the team is in,” Koeman told the club website.
“Maybe, sometimes, it is good for everyone to freshen up.
“Sometimes if you have a defeat and don’t have the players to train it is more frustrating. It is all about the result at the weekend.
“Of course, you like to work with the players every day to improve the team, but maybe in this situation it is good to have an international break. I don’t know.
“It is all about the game in two weeks now and that is what we need to prepare for.”
Everton have won just two games in the Premier League this season while losing four and drawing one. One could argue that top scorer Romelu Lukaku’s big money move to Manchester United this summer has shaken things up at the club but Koeman has spent £140 million on new recruits to mount a challenge on one of the top four spots. And so far, the results have been disappointing.
The Toffees’ next league outing is against Brighton at the Falmer Stadium on 15 October.