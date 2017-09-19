Koeman confident that Everton can turn things around ahead of Sunderland clash

Everton manager Ronald Koeman believes that his side can bounce back from their miserable four-match losing streak as he prepares for the Carabao Cup tie with Sunderland on Wednesday.
The Toffees are on a soul crushing run of defeats in the last four outings without scoring a single goal. They have played five of their last six matches away from home and Koeman is hopeful that the familiar surroundings of Goodison Park will offer enough incentives to get their confidence back against Sunderland.
“We need to analyse the game but it is important to take the positives from Sunday and prepare ourselves for Wednesday,” said Koeman.
“We now play four times in a row at home in different competitions, we need a feeling for a win and that will give the best confidence to the players.”
Sunderland on the other hand have been on a disastrous run in the Championship themselves. The Black Cats got relegated from the Premier League last season and have picked up just one win in eight games in the second tier of English football.
Everton’s summer signing Gylfi Sigurdsson insists now that their tough run of games is over, the squad can restart their campaign. “We are going to have to stay together and be positive and just keep working,” he told Everton TV.
“A lot of us have been in this position before where things are not going your way. It does not look too good at the moment but I know we are more than good enough to turn this around,” he added.
“Eventually we will turn this around and when we get the next win things look a little bit better.”