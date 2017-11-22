Klopp: I need Sturridge at Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he still needs Daniel Sturridge at the club, despite rumours that the England striker could seek an exit due to a lack of playing time this season.
“I can imagine a player with his quality is not happy that he is not starting all the time, but that’s all,” said Klopp. “The situation with the player is completely OK. At this moment we are in November and need all our players—even if he feels a little different.
“There is around one-and-a-half months before the window opens and I don’t think about things like this. There are so many games before then and I need all of them.” Sturridge has racked up just 430 minutes of playing time in all competitions this season, scoring and creating an impressive five goals for his troubles.
The 28-year-old joined Liverpool from Chelsea for £13.5m in 2013, and has gone on to score 64 goals in 131 appearances. Injury problems have cost him a starting place, and with the 2018 World Cup round the corner, Sturridge may have to leave Liverpool to get more playing time elsewhere. However, his fitness woes might see clubs reticent to make an approach.
Nevertheless, Klopp has made it clear that he intends to keep the former Manchester City centre-forward at Anfield. But given he’s afforded Sturridge just four starts in the Premier League, lasting the full 90 minutes on just one occasions, his career with the Merseysiders may be over.
The striker’s impressive scoring record should mean he has many suitors lining up, but it’s unknown what the player’s stance is. Sturridge is being advised by many to consider a departure from Liverpool, but he’s made no such suggestions himself.