Klopp could agree deal for Cillessen who “wants to play at Liverpool”

According to Diario Gol, Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen is considering a switch from the Nou Camp after struggling for playing time under Ernesto Valverde. The 29-year-old, who is rated at £60m, has played second-fiddle to Marc-Andre ter Stegen and could replace Loris Karius at Anfield after declaring: “I want to play at Liverpool”.
Cillessen joined Barcelona from Ajax in 2016 and has gone on to make just 21 appearances in all competitions. The Dutch international has been on the periphery since making the move, however, featuring in the Copa Del Rey rather than La Liga or the Champions League which has put his future in doubt this summer.
Karius also has an uncertain future at Liverpool after struggling for consistency in his two years at Anfield. The 24-year-old dethroned Simon Mignolet as Jurgen Klopp’s first-choice last season but could be moved on after two high-profile errors in the Champions League have put pressure on Klopp to sign a stellar replacement.
Cillessen is contracted with Barcelona until 2021 but could seek an exit as he made just 11 appearances last season. The 29-year-old spent the campaign on the bench in Europe and the league and could jump at the chance to be first-choice between the sticks at Liverpool – the Champions League runners-up.
