“King” Mangala completes Everton move

Everton defender Eliaquim Mangala has joined from Manchester City on loan until the end of the season. The French international struggled for playing time under Pep Guardiola, and will now be a Toffee until the summer.
🔵 | Incoming! Eliaquim Mangala joins the Blues on loan, subject to @PremierLeague clearance. pic.twitter.com/5rqtEwwfZj
Mangala joined City from FC Porto in 2014, and has gone on to make more than 70 appearances in all competitions. His inconsistent form, however, led to him falling down the pecking order, resulting in loan moves away from the club in recent seasons.
The 26-year-old was sent to Valencia last season for the entire campaign, making 33 appearances in all competitions, before returning to his parent club in the summer. He’s made only four Premier League starts in 2017/18 and will be hoping for more playing time with Everton.
He won two league titles with Porto and two domestic cups with former side Standard Liege, so he has some winners’ pedigree to bring to Goodison Park. Given Sam Allardyce’s men have conceded 40 goals in 25 games this season, they could do with some new faces in defence.
Some Manchester City supporters gave a nice farewell to the centre-back, calling him a “king”, while Everton fans were kind in welcoming in their newest arrival.
Take care of the King pic.twitter.com/OZQ6GcSyLA
Hope he does a good job for you.
Welcome. If you’re half as good as our last left footed French centre half I’ll be happy.
Welcome bigman
Mangala also had some words for the Everton fans after making the season-long loan switch, saying on Twitter: “I will wear a new blue on my shoulders, I am an Everton player for the rest of the season!
“I want to wish all the best for Shark Team 🦈 I will fight with my new colors to achieve the objectives of Everton 🔵 #NewChallenge #LetsGo 💪🏿”
