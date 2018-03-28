Kieran Trippier urges Tottenham to focus on the Premier League run-in

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kieran Trippier has said on social networking site Twitter that after a good performance with the England national team, it is time to focus on the club front.
The 27-year-old was involved in England’s two recent friendly games against the Netherlands and Italy. He played the full 90 minutes against the Dutch, and played an hour against Italy on Tuesday.
The right-back has put in a solid performance for the national side, and has taken to Twitter to express his reaction. He tweeted:
Good couple of weeks with @England 🦁🦁🦁 now time to focus on a big run-in @SpursOfficial #COYS pic.twitter.com/OMhoW8v2Fc
— Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) March 28, 2018
Tottenham have a tough run of fixtures from now on till the end of the season. Spurs face Chelsea in their next game away to Stamford Bridge which is going to be a crucial game in the race for the top four.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side then face Stoke City away from home. Stoke are fighting for survival and at home they would be looking to put up a strong fight.
Spurs will face Manchester City at home, and then the FA Cup clash against Manchester United all in the month of April.