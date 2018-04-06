Celtic defender Kieran Tierney set to return against Rangers

Celtic face Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final later this month and the Hoops will be delighted with the return of Kieran Tierney.
The Celtic left-back has returned to training after being sidelined with a calf problem and he is set to play against Rangers in the Old Firm derby.
The Scottish giants posted an image of Tierney in training on their official Instagram account.
Tierney has been a key player for Celtic all season and his absence would have been a major blow for Brendan Rodgers’ side.
The young left-back missed Celtic’s last three matches with the calf injury and he is unlikely to feature against Hamilton this weekend. However, he should be fit for the derby game.
Tierney has scored four goals and provided nine assists in all competitions this season and he is very highly rated at Celtic. The young defender has been linked with Premier League clubs in the past and it will be interesting to see whether the Hoops can hold on to him beyond this summer.