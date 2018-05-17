Kieran Tierney provides an update regarding his Celtic future

Celtic defender Kieran Tierney has provided an important update regarding his future.
The highly talented Scottish left-back has been linked with a move to the Premier League for a while now but the player has revealed that he wouldn’t mind staying at Celtic for the rest of his career.
Apparently, Spanish giants, Atletico Madrid are also interested in the Celtic star now.
He said: “I’ve never thought about elsewhere yet, in my life. It’s just been Celtic since the age of seven. I’ve never even been on trial with another team. I was at my local boys’ club then moved to Celtic at seven. Can I see myself being here all my career? Yes, I can. But, you never know in football.”
The Celtic fans will be delighted to hear Tierney’s comments. The 20-year-old is one of the best players at the club and losing him would be a massive blow for Brendan Rodgers’ side.
Tierney signed a five-year extension to his contract earlier this season and the Scottish giants will be looking to hold on to him for as long as possible.
The young defender has been instrumental to Celtic’s success this season. His performances have won him both the PFA Scotland and Scottish Football Writers’ award for an unprecedented three consecutive seasons now.