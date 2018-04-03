According to the Mirror, West Ham and Manchester United’s potential deal for wonderkid Domingos Quina has hit a stumbling block as Liverpool and AC Milan have entered the race for his signature.
The 18-year-old joined the Hammers from Chelsea in 2016 and has made six appearances in the first-team. The talented midfielder has regularly featured in the Premier League 2, making 28 appearances, and could be on his way out of the Olympic Stadium if reports are to be believed.
Manchester United, Liverpool and AC Milan are three sides keen on the teenager. United could be losing four midfielders this summer, with Michael Carrick retiring at the end of the season, Marouane Fellaini out of contract in two months, Ander Herrera inconsistent and linked with AC Milan, while Paul Pogba is reportedly unhappy and tipped to join Real Madrid.
Quina left a big club to join West Ham so it’s unknown how keen he would be return to a side where game time could be limited. Liverpool and Milan’s interest could be a real problem if either club promises him more playing time than United could.
His future could be resolved this summer.
Stats from Transfermarkt.