Kevin De Bruyne speaks highly about Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah

Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne has showered praise on Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah, saying he has been incredible this season.
The Belgian has been in superb form for City this season, and has played a pivotal role for Pep Guardiola’s side.
The 26-year-old has scored 11 goals and registered 20 assists, but it is his overall display more than goals and assists, that has caught the attention.
He believes that he deserves to be the PFA footballer of the year. But if it is not him, he feels Liverpool’s Salah is a strong contender.
De Bruyne said that it is difficult to chose between the two players, and has praised the Egyptian highly.
The 25-year-old has scored 37 goals in all competitions for the Reds, and De Bryune admires his remarkable goalscoring run.
He adds that Salah has been outstanding this season, and his record speaks for itself.
“Salah has a remarkable goalscoring run and he plays very well like an inside forward. He has been incredible,” said De Bruyne, as quoted by The Times.
“With the statistics, how are we going to compare? It’s totally different, I played [against Everton] like a defensive midfielder. How can you compare me to an inside forward? I have no idea.
“He [Salah] has been outstanding, his record speaks for itself. It’s just the way it goes. Luckily I don’t have to do that. I haven’t voted yet.”
Manchester City will face Liverpool at Anfield in the first leg of their Champions League tie on Wednesday.