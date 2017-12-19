Kevin De Bruyne set to land new deal worth around £250,000-per-week

Manchester City are set to reward Kevin De Bruyne with a new and improved contract.
The Belgian has been the best player in the Premier League this season and City will do well to secure his long-term services.
De Bruyne joined City from German club Wolfsburg for £54million in 2015 and will still have three years left on his current deal at the end of this season.
According to reports, the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and PSG are keeping tabs on the player. De Bruyne is valued at around £150 million right now and the top European clubs can certainly afford to pay that.
However, the report adds that the Belgian playmaker is ready to turn his back on these European giants. De Bruyne is keen on playing for Manchester City. He is on the brink of sealing the extension.
The Belgian earns £160,000-a-week now and his new deal will take his wages in the region of £250,000-a-week. Once the agreement is finalised, De Bruyne will become the joint top earner at the club along with Sergio Aguero.
The world-class midfielder has scored seven goals and provided 11 assists so far this season. The Manchester City fans will be delighted to hear that their best player is ready to turn down the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona in order to stay at Etihad.