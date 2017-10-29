Kevin De Bruyne set for new Manchester City deal worth around £250,000 a week

Kevin De Bruyne has been in sensational form this season and Manchester City are willing to reward him for his contributions with a bumper new deal.
According to Daily Mirror, Manchester City are prepared to make him the best-paid player in the club’s history.
Apparently, the Premier League giants are worried that the likes of Barcelona could be tempted to move for their key player and therefore they want the Belgian to commit his long-term future to the club. The La Liga giants were keen on signing an attacking midfielder in the summer.
As per the report, Manchester City are preparing a package worth around £250,000-a-week to ensure his stay at the Etihad. The likes of David Silva and Sergio Aguero are currently the highest earners at the club with wages of around £200,000-a-week.
The Belgian has a contract until 2020 and the Premier League giants will be hoping to seal the extension soon.
De Bruyne is one of the best players in the world right now and he deserves to be the top earner at his club. Manchester City need to keep players like him if they want to win the Champions League and they have the financial muscle to thrash out contracts like that.