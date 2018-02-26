Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Kevin De Bruyne sends out a message to Manchester City fans on Twitter

Kevin De Bruyne sends out a message to Manchester City fans on Twitter

26 February, 2018 English Premier League, Manchester City, Transfer News & Rumours

Manchester City won the Carabao Cup final with a comfortable 3-0 scoreline last night.

Arsenal struggled to cope with Manchester City’s sharpness and intensity as Pep Guardiola picked up his first trophy of the season.

The Etihad outfit are firm favourites to win the Premier League as well. One player who has been outstanding for the Manchester outfit this season is the Belgian playmaker, Kevin De Bruyne.

The former Chelsea midfielder is in fine form right now and he dominated the proceedings against Arsenal last night.

After the cup win, De Bruyne sent out a message to the Manchester City fans on his Twitter account. His tweet read: ‘One down, more to go’.

It is clear that the players believe they can win multiple trophies this season and the fans will be delighted to see such confidence in their team.

It will be interesting to see whether City manage to cope with the demands of European football and do well in the Champions League now.

They are all set to win the Premier League but Guardiola will want to complete the treble by winning Europe’s top prize this season.

Tottenham begin talks to sign Sheffield United forward David Brooks
Major horse racing events each year
We are conducting a 2018 World Cup survey - it takes less than 5 minutes to fill, and all submissions are entered into a random draw for a £100 Amazon gift card. Interested? Take the survey now.

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com