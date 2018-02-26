Kevin De Bruyne sends out a message to Manchester City fans on Twitter

Manchester City won the Carabao Cup final with a comfortable 3-0 scoreline last night.
Arsenal struggled to cope with Manchester City’s sharpness and intensity as Pep Guardiola picked up his first trophy of the season.
The Etihad outfit are firm favourites to win the Premier League as well. One player who has been outstanding for the Manchester outfit this season is the Belgian playmaker, Kevin De Bruyne.
The former Chelsea midfielder is in fine form right now and he dominated the proceedings against Arsenal last night.
After the cup win, De Bruyne sent out a message to the Manchester City fans on his Twitter account. His tweet read: ‘One down, more to go’.
One down, more to go! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/rj43XrpbP3
— Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) February 25, 2018
It is clear that the players believe they can win multiple trophies this season and the fans will be delighted to see such confidence in their team.
It will be interesting to see whether City manage to cope with the demands of European football and do well in the Champions League now.
They are all set to win the Premier League but Guardiola will want to complete the treble by winning Europe’s top prize this season.