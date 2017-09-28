Kemar Roofe reacts to Leeds United’s defeat against Cardiff

Leeds United were beaten 3-1 by Cardiff City last weekend and it seems that the players are desperate to bounce back.
Earlier this week, the likes of Liam Cooper sent out messages to the fans on social media and now Kemar Roofe has followed suit.
The Leeds United forward took to Twitter to express his thoughts last night. Roofe urged the fans/his teammates to move on. The attacker also implied that Sunday’s game is a chance for the players to put it right and get back to winning ways.
Just have to draw a line under it and go again Sunday ⚽ #LUFC pic.twitter.com/BcH2jOtsBF
— Kemar Roofe (@roofe39) September 27, 2017
The Leeds fans will be delighted with the reaction of the players so far. Christiansen’s men have had a good start to the season and their determination to keep doing well is certainly admirable.
The Whites will be looking to secure promotion to the Premier League this season and if they can maintain this attitude for the rest of the campaign, they will stand a good chance.