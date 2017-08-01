Kelechi Iheanacho set to complete £25m move to Leicester City

Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho is all set to join Leicester City this summer.
According to Sky Sports, a £25m deal has been agreed between the two clubs and the highly talented forward will now undergo his medical with the Foxes.
Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho poised for medical at #lcfc later today. Fee is £25m with buy-back clause #mcfc
— John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) August 1, 2017
The two clubs had reached an agreement in principle a while ago but the move was being held up due to contractual issues (dispute regarding buy-back clause and image rights).
The 20-year-old Nigerian striker will be a quality signing for Craig Shakespeare’s side. Iheanacho is rated very highly by the Manchester City coaching staff but the Etihad outfit have been forced to sell the player because they cannot provide him with first team assurances.
Iheanacho featured 28 times for City last season, scoring seven goals. He made just one start for Pep Guardiola’s side in 2017 and that is simply unacceptable for a player of his talents.
At Leicester City, Iheanacho is likely to play a lot more and he will be hoping to continue his development away from the spotlight.
Manchester City are stocked with top class attackers right now and a loan move is the best option for all parties. If Iheanacho can fulfil his potential with Leicester, the Etihad giants can always re-sign him.