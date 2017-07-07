Kelechi Iheanacho close to joining Leicester City

The highly talented Manchester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho is closing in on a move to Leicester City this summer.
According to BBC, the Nigerian is likely to cost the Foxes around £25m. Iheanacho is in advanced talks with Craig Shakespeare’s side right now and the move is expected to be finalised soon.
The 20-year-old forward made his first-team debut in 2015 and has scored 21 goals for Manchester City in all competitions since then.
Iheanacho was already behind Aguero in the pecking order but the arrival of Gabriel Jesus in January has really damaged his first team chances. The Nigerian will now look to resurrect his career with a move to the King Power Stadium.
Iheanacho’s pace and finishing ability should make him an ideal partner for Jamie Vardy next season. The Nigerian is a prodigious talent and could prove to be a sensational signing for the Foxes in the long run.
The highly talented forward has a contract at Etihad until 2021 and City will have wanted to hold on to him. However, it is clear that Guardiola cannot provide him with the necessary first team assurances.
At this stage of his career, Iheanacho needs to play regular first team football and a move to Leicester City makes perfect sense.