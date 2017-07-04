Kasey Palmer signs new deal with Chelsea

Highly rated Chelsea midfielder Kasey Palmer has signed a new deal with the club.
The young attacking midfielder has confirmed the news on his Twitter account.
4 more years @Chelseafc 📝Thank you to my parents for sorting my new deal! Buzzing for the new season to start now #SuperAgents #KP45 ⚽🙏🏾❤ pic.twitter.com/e1uweFAgcq
Palmer was on loan at Huddersfield last season and the 20-year-old was one of their key players as well. He is expected to go out on loan again this summer.
He scored 5 goals and picked up 3 assists in 27 appearances for Huddersfield last season.
The Blues were keen on tying him down to a long-term contract and the England U21 international has now put pen to paper on a new four-year deal with Chelsea, keeping him at Stamford Bridge until 2021.
Palmer helped England U20s win the Toulon Tournament in 2016 and the 20-year-old is very highly rated by the club staff and they would certainly want him to continue his development with regular first-team football at another club.
The young midfielder joined Chelsea from Charlton in 2013 and is yet to make his first-team debut with the Blues.