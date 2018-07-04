Kasey Palmer could leave Chelsea this summer

Chelsea midfielder Kasey Palmer could leave the club this summer.
As per the reports, the likes of Norwich and Derby are interested in signing the player.
The Blues have already given Derby the permission to speak to the player. Palmer was on loan at Pride Park during the second half of last season.
Derby came close to securing promotion to the Premier League but they were beaten by the play-off champions Fulham in the semi-finals eventually.
Palmer helped Huddersfield secure promotion to the Premier League in the past and he will be hoping to take Derby all the way next season.
It is evident that he is not a key part of Chelsea’s first team plans and therefore a move away is the best option for him.
At this stage of his career, he needs to play regular first-team football and he will not get that opportunity at Stamford Bridge.
Also, a permanent move would be better than another loan deal. It would bring some much-needed stability to Palmer’s career.