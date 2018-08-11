Karren Brady particularly impressed with Felipe Anderson

West Ham have gone through a massive rebuilding phase and they seem to be heading in the right direction under Manuel Pellegrini.
The Chilean, who is a Premier League winner with Manchester City, has brought in some very good players to bolster the Hammers squad. The credit should also go to the West Ham board for backing their manager with funds, with the Hammers adding no fewer than ten new faces, amassing almost £100million in transfer fees alone.
Of all the new arrivals, the one player who has generated huge excitement among the fans is Felipe Anderson who joined the Hammers on a club record fee of £41 million from Lazio.
West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady is feeling proud about the transfer business done by the club in the summer and says that expectations are high this season.
She has praised Pellegrini and seems particularly impressed with the club’s capture of the 25-year-old winger. She wrote in her column for The Sun:
“Manuel Pellegrini has form, he is the first Premier League-winning manager to run our team. And we were one of the League’s biggest spenders in the transfer window.
“Manuel’s trusted ally Mario Husillos was brought in as director of football to over-see our player recruitment strategy.
“Since then, no fewer than ten new faces, seven of them between 21-28, have been added to the playing squad at a cost of almost £100million in transfer fees alone.
“The arrival of Brazilian playmaker Felipe Anderson for a club-record £41m is our signal that we can compete with the best.”
High expectations
West Ham fans can expect a good season with a class manager like Pellegrini at the helm. They have bolstered the midfield and attacking departments with signings like Jack Wilshere and Andriy Yarmolenko.
They have also added depth in the strike department with the signing of Lucas Perez from Arsenal. While it will be difficult for them to break into the top four, certainly, they have the squad to get into the top half of the table.
The Hammers will begin their 2018-19 Premier League campaign away at Anfield against Liverpool on Sunday.