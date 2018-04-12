Kane still wanted by Real Madrid, Bale could return to Tottenham

Real Madrid still want to sign Tottenham’s Harry Kane and they are planning to use Gareth Bale as bait to secure the England striker’s services.
Madrid have been linked with Kane for much of this season, but their interest was thought to have cooled.
However, Spanish media outlet Diario Gol has claimed Kane is club president Florentino Perez’s number one target.
Kane could cost as much as £261 million and Perez is believed to be ready to use Bale as a makeweight in the deal.
The Welsh star was substituted at half-time in the second leg of Madrid’s Champions League tie against Juventus and his time at the Bernabeu appears to be coming to an end.
Madrid have also been linked with the likes of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, but Perez wants to sign Kane this summer.
Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah have also been tipped to join Los Blancos as Perez bids to rebuild a squad that has disappointed in La Liga this season.
Kane is contracted to Spurs until 2022 and the club have been keen to tie him down to a longer deal.
The news that he is still Madrid’s top target will be a blow to Spurs as they plan for life in their new stadium.