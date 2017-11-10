Kamil Jozwiak wants to join Leeds United

Leeds United have been linked with the highly talented Lech Poznan winger Kamil Jozwiak earlier this week and it seems that the player is keen on the move as well.
According to reports, the 19-year-old winger is out of contract at the end of this season and Leeds are hoping to snap up him on a bargain. The Championship outfit have already submitted an offer worth around £180,000 plus add-ons.
It is understood that Poznan have turned down the bid from Leeds and have offered the player a contract extension. However, the player is keen on a move to Leeds and he has snubbed the offer from the club.
Leeds United are working hard to improve their youth teams and Jozwiak would be a fantastic signing for them. The 19-year-old is struggling to break into the first team scene at Poznan and a move could do wonders for him.
Although he is not ready to start for Leeds in the Championship, the chance to play for the Whites is quite attractive.
According to a club spokesman, the player is no longer interested in staying at Lech Poznan and he wants the move to Leeds in January.
He said: “During the meeting, the agent and father reported that they were not interested in the club’s offer and would like to transfer the player to Leeds United.”
The club’s vice-president Piotr Rutkowski said: “It is a painful loss for us, it is difficult for us to understand this decision and we are disappointed. Kamil in the colours of Lech developed harmoniously, got a chance to perform in the first team, taste the European cups, received calls to the youth of Poland. In spite of the weaker form in the last few months, we still trusted him, and we wanted to keep him connected to him for a long time.”