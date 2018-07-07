Juventus want “at least £18 million” for Newcastle and West Ham target

Stefano Sturaro’s agent says Juventus want at “least £18 million” for the midfielder.
Newcastle United have been linked with the 25-year-old, although West Ham United were believed to have outbid them for his services.
However, Carlo Volpi has claimed that Juve are holding out for a higher fee as numerous clubs are interested in signing his client.
“Newcastle? Yes, there are five teams who really want him, plus there some who haven’t come forward yet,” he told Il Bianconero.
“The Premier League is a market of reference for Stefano, although we must understand the various situations with regards to Juventus.
“Now the situation is on standby, considering the current business going on. The offers are on Juve’s table, so we’re waiting on them.
“However, it’s difficult to see Stefano stay in Italy, should he leave Juve. He’s calm and he still has the confidence of everyone, but now there are other assessments to make.
“If other great players arrive, besides those already there, space must also be taken into account.
“There are assessments ongoing, which will be made after Sunday, when Juve start their pre-season.
“His valuation? At least €20m.”
Following spells with Genoa and Modena, Sturaro signed for Juventus in July 2014.
The agreement included a clause that he would spend the next season on loan at Genoa, but he was recalled by Juve in February 2015.
He has gone on to make 90 appearances for the Serie A club in all competitions, scoring three goals.
Sturaro has been capped four times by Italy at senior international level.
Capable of playing anywhere in midfield, Sturaro is usually deployed as a central or defensive midfielder in front of the back-line.
He made just 19 appearances for Juve last season and a move away from the club looks highly likely to happen this summer.