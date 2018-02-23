Juventus set to sign Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian

Italian champions Juventus are expected to sign Matteo Darmian from Manchester United at the end of this season.
The former Torino right-back has struggled to hold down a regular starting berth at Old Trafford ever since he joined the club. It seems that Darmian is now ready to end his United nightmare and kick-start his career in Italy.
The 28-year-old was very highly rated in Serie A before joining Manchester United and a move back to Italy could do wonders for him. The likes of Valencia have been picked ahead of him regularly this season and a move away from Old Trafford is the best for his career.
Reports claim that Juventus are set to sign Darmian in the summer and the player is ready to be a part of Bianconeri’s project. Juventus have already taken the necessary steps to seal the transfer and it is likely to happen.
The defender will be Juventus’ second signing from the Premier League this summer. Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is expected to join the Italian giants as well.