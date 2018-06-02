Juventus set to sign Liverpool midfielder on a free transfer

Juventus are growing increasingly confident of signing Liverpool midfielder Emre Can on a free transfer.
Calciomercato report that the German International will sign a four-year contract once he undergoes a scheduled medical in the next few days.
Can had been an integral part of Liverpool’s thrilling campaign until he suffered a back injury in March that potentially forced him out of Germany’s preliminary World Cup squad. Until his injury, the 24-year-old made 37 appearances in all competitions while also appearing as a late substitute in Reds’ Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.
⚽️📣 Juventus, Emre Can has agreed a four-year contract. Will have a medical over the next few days #LFC
— Mario Giunta (@MarioGiunta) June 1, 2018
Can reportedly had been in contact with Juventus since the turn of year in an attempt to layout a pre-contract agreement and the German now looks set to bolster the Italian champions’ midfield options this summer.
Can joined Liverpool back in 2014 in a reported £10 million transfer deal before going on to make 166 appearances and scoring modest tally of 14 goals.
Reds’ boss Jurgen Klopp remains keen to keep hold of his fellow German but it appears that Juventus are on the verge of sealing one of the finest transfer deals of this summer as Can is expected to arrive in Turin for free after seeing out his contract with the English giants.