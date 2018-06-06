Juventus reject £44 million bid from Manchester City for midfielder

Manchester City have had a £44 million bid for Miralem Pjanic rejected by Juventus.
According to Tuttosport, City’s bid was quickly knocked back by the Serie A club.
They are hoping to cash in on Pjanic in order to fund a move for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Juve are believed to want around £70m for the 28-year-old who is also wanted by Barcelona and Real Madrid.
After playing for Ligue 1 sides Metz and Lyon in France, the Bosnia and Herzegovina international signed for Roma in 2011.
He went on to make 185 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 30 goals.
Pjanic joined Juventus on a five-year contract in 2016 and has helped them win the domestic double for the past two seasons.
The midfielder made his debut for for Bosnia and Herzegovina against Bulgaria in 2008.
He scored three goals in nine appearances to help the Dragons qualify for their first ever World Cup in 2014.
Pjanic has been capped 81 times at international level, scoring 11 goals.