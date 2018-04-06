Juventus linked with summer swoop for Liverpool defender

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a summer move to Juventus.
The 19-year-old was excellent during Liverpool’s stunning Champions League triumph over Manchester City on Wednesday as he snuffed out the threat of winger Leroy Sane.
Italian media outlet calciomercato.it has now claimed that Juve are preparing a £15 million bid for the full-back.
Alexander-Arnold is an academy graduate of Liverpool and made his senior debut for the club in October 2016 in the fourth round of a 2–1 EFL Cup victory over Tottenham Hotspur.
He started in Liverpool’s next EFL Cup match and registered his first assist for the club, setting up striker Divock Origi for the opening goal of a 2–0 win over Leeds United.
Alexander-Arnold made his Premier League debut in December, coming on as a late substitute for Origi in a 3–0 win over Middlesbrough. He made his first league start in a 1–1 draw with Manchester United during January 2017.
Alexander-Arnold has represented England at various youth levels and was called up to the U21 side for the first time in August 2017 for their UEFA European Championship qualifiers against Netherlands and Latvia.
He made his debut against the latter on 5th September, starting in a 3–0 win played in Bournemouth.
In March 2018, while part of the U21 side, Alexander-Arnold was invited to train with the senior national team for the first time ahead of their friendly matches against Italy and the Netherlands.