Juventus lead Tottenham in the race for Gomes

According to talkSPORT, Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes could be on his way to Juventus, with his agent Jorge Mendez trying to broker a deal for January. The 24-year-old, who joined from Valencia in 2016 for £31.5m, has struggled for playing time this season, amassing under 400 minutes of football in all competitions.
As a result, Gomes is seeking an exit to get regular action, and Juventus and Tottenham are believed to be the two sides interested in his signature. The Portuguese international has struggled for form, fitness and minutes, but he’s still said to be fancied by the European outfits in a loan capacity.
The midfielder has struggled with the stiff competition for places in the Barcelona side, which initially led Tottenham to make an approach back in the summer. However, Spurs were unable to sign Gomes, and now Mendez is looking to fashion a move to Italy.
Should the Portuguese international make the switch, he would reportedly join on a season-long loan deal with a buying opinion attached. He’s currently valued at £22.5m, but it’s unknown how much Barcelona are requesting. The Spanish La Liga side have no place for him in the side but won’t want to take a big hit on his transfer.
A willingness to make the Portugal squad for next summer’s 2018 World Cup is believed to be the key reason why Gomes is open to a move from the Camp Nou.