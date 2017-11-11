Juventus hoping to agree deal with Arsenal for £27m star

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin is target for Juventus, with the Italian Serie A giants having contacted the player’s representatives over a big-money deal, reports The Mirror. He’s currently worth £27m, but could go for considerably more due to Arsenal’s reticent to let him leave.
Juventus lost Dani Alves to Paris Saint-Germain last summer and have so far failed to identify a worthy replacement to the Brazilian fullback. They signed versatile defender Mattia De Sciglio from AC Milan but he’s believed to be unconvincing, says the report.
Bellerin hasn’t been in the best form for Arsenal this season, however, enduring criticism from supporters after his dramatic dip in quality. The Spanish defender has featured in every Premier League game for the Gunners this campaign, but his performances have left a lot to be desired.
Bellerin has been shocking for some time now. Poor decision making and sloppy with his passes.
— Paul (@Twin_Gooner) October 28, 2017
If Arsenal had strength in depth for the former Barcelona man, his future at the Emirates Stadium may well be in doubt. But it’s hard to see Arsene Wenger letting the young defender leave without a replacement waiting in the wings.
Mathieu Debuchy, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Reiss Nelson are the closest to right-back cover that Arsenal have this season, making it unlikely they would sell the 22-year-old. That may not stop Juventus making an approach, given the Old Lady have problems at their own at the back, however.
The Mirror claims the player has spoken to Juve officials, although it’s unknown what was the outcome of such talks. For now, Bellerin remains an Arsenal player and somebody contracted to the club until 2023.