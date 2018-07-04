Chelsea “reach an agreement” with Juventus to sign Gonzalo Higuain

Chelsea are set to sign Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain.
Italian media outlet Sport Mediaset has claimed that the two clubs have agreed a £53 million fee for the 30-year-old.
The transfer will be completed once Chelsea have confirmed Mauricio Sarri as their new manager.
Sarri is expected to take over at Stamford Bridge this week and he is known to be keen on reuniting with Higuain.
The Argentinian striker has a strong relationship with Sarri and enjoyed his best season under him at Napoli.
Higuain set a new all-time Serie A record in the 2015/16 season with 36 goals in 35 games, before leaving for Juventus in a £75m deal.
He started his career with Argentine club River Plate, before signing for Real Madrid in 2007.
Higuain scored 107 goals in 190 league appearances for Madrid, but was sold to Napoli in 2013.
His exploits during the 2015/16 campaign saw him equal Gino Rossetti’s 87-year-old record for goals in an Italian top-flight season.
Higuaín has been a full international for Argentina since 2009 and was was part of their squad at this summer’s World Cup in Russia.