Juventus defender Daniele Rugani did not talk to Chelsea, says agent

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has emerged as a transfer target as per the recent reports in Italy.
It was started first when Sport Italia – as relayed by the Daily Star – went on to claim that the English Premier League are looking to sign the Turin club’s centre back in the summer transfer window.
Chelsea are eagerly waiting to appoint Maurizio Sarri as their new manager for the upcoming season. They have Antonio Conte as their manager at Stamford Bridge and he failed to help them qualify for the next season’s Champions League.
Roman Abramovich, the Chelsea owner wants to sack Antonio Conte, despite the Italian coach still having one year remaining on his contract. The Russian wants to appoint Maurizio Sarri as Antonio Conte’s successor at the west London club.
Reports claim Maurizio Sarri wanted to bring Daniele Rugani with him to Chelsea in the summer transfer window. However, the former Empoli centre back’s agent Daniele Rugani has poured cold water on the rumoured interest from the English Premier League club.
“I know that nobody will believe me, but I met with Paratici because it was already scheduled,” he said. I didn’t know there was going to be this storm the day before,” Football London quoted Daniele Rugani’s agent Daniele Rugani as saying.
“We talked about how to improve the player and what to do going forward, but we didn’t set up any negotiations,”
“We can’t say for sure in life that the player is off the market completely, but we can confirm no formal offers have arrived. He is happy to be there and Juve are happy with him. It was purely a coincidence we had this meeting after those reports. I can assure you we did not talk about Chelsea.”
Daniele Rugani is 22-year-old defender and has the experience of playing European football. If he decides to leave Juventus and join Chelsea, it will be a massive boost for the English Premier League club.