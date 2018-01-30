Juventus confident of signing Emre Can in the summer

Juventus are confident of signing Emre Can from Liverpool at the end of this season.
The German midfielder is all set to run down his contract at Anfield. Can has six months left on his current deal and the Reds have failed to agree on an extension so far.
Daily Mail have quoted RMC Sport’s report that Juventus are in talks with the player but nothing has been signed yet. However, Juventus’ chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has revealed that the club are quite optimistic about sealing an agreement.
Liverpool have already lost Philippe Coutinho in January and the idea of losing Can in the summer is worrying. Both players were instrumental in Liverpool’s top four finish last season.
The Reds are set to bring in Naby Keita from RB Leipzig but it seems that Jurgen Klopp will have to sign a whole new midfield in the summer.
The likes of Henderson and Milner have failed to impress in the central midfield and Liverpool will need to upgrade on them if they want to challenge for the major honours.