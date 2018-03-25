According to Goal, Juventus have withdrawn their interest in Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin to pursue Manchester United’s Matteo Darmian.
The Serie A champions are reportedly ‘confident’ of landing the ‘reject’ who has struggled for game time this season, after making little progress in their pursuit of Bellerin. The Arsenal and Spain right-back had a £50m asking price slapped on his head but Darmian could be £41m cheaper.
Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has used Stephan Lichtsteiner, Mattia De Sciglio, Andrea Barzagli and Stefano Sturaro at right-back this season but wants to ‘upgrade his options’ ahead of this summer – despite the Old Lady boasting the best defensive record in Serie A (15 goals conceded in 29 games).
Darmian would surely jump at the chance to join such a stellar side as his Manchester United career looks dead in the water. The £60k-per-week man has made just two Premier League starts this season and has failed to even make the matchday squad on 16 occasions.
It’s hard to see why United would stand in his way of an exit this summer, so a move would benefit all parties. Bellerin, however, has no desire to leave Arsenal as he’s regularly playing and a key member of the squad. Juventus look better off turning their attentions to the United man, which is a real boost for the Gunners.
Stats from Transfermarkt.