Jurgen Klopp meets with Liverpool target Nabil Fekir

Liverpool are looking to sign the Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir this summer.
As per the reports, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has already met with the player in order to convince him to join.
Apparently, a five-year deal is on the table and the Frenchman could be heading to Anfield at the end of this season. The likes of Chelsea are interested in securing his services as well but Liverpool are thought to be leading the race.
Earlier in the week, there were reports that an agreement is in place with Lyon and the player. However, nothing has been signed yet.
It seems that the Reds are closing in on their target.
Fekir has been exceptional for Lyon this summer and he will improve Liverpool’s creativity in the midfield. The Reds have struggled to break down deep defences at times this season and someone like Fekir will make a big difference for them.
The Frenchman can also score goals and he has managed to score 21 times this season.
It will be interesting to see whether the Reds manage to conclude the deal this summer. Fekir would be a superb signing for Klopp’s side and he would help them close the gap with City.