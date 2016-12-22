Jurgen Klopp looking to sign Julian Draxler for Liverpool

Liverpool are looking to make an approach for the German international Julian Draxler when the transfer window opens next month. Draxler has been linked with a move to Arsenal as well.
The Reds will be without Sadio Mane next month due to his participation in AFCON. Furthermore, Philippe Coutinho is not back from his injury yet.
According to Times, Jurgen Klopp is keen to bolster his attacking options and will consider rivalling PSG for the Wolfsburg winger. Draxler is set to leave the Bundesliga club next month after having fallen out with the management. French champions PSG are leading the race to sign him.
Draxler joined Wolfsburg for £30million in 2016 and has been a key player for them. Also, he had a very impressive Euro 2016 with Germany. There is no chance of a bargain here and Wolfsburg will look to demand a premium for the former Schalke star.
Klopp wanted to sign the Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic initially, but his former club are unwilling to sell the American international now and therefore the Reds will have to settle for Draxler.
The 23 year old World Cup winner is a world-class talent and is still quite young. The German international is yet to reach his peak and is already a top class player.
Signing him would be a massive boost for Liverpool in the long run. Philippe Coutinho has often been linked with the likes of Barcelona and if the Brazilian decides to leave in future, Draxler could slot into his role with ease.