Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool’s ‘outstanding’ response in Huddersfield win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has labelled his side’s second half performance against Huddersfield as ‘outstanding’ as the Merseyside club registered a 3-0 victory at Anfield.
The first half remained goalless after a Mohamed Salah penalty was saved by Huddersfield keeper Jonas Lossl in the 42nd minute. However, Liverpool made a second half resurgence with Daniel Sturridge scoring just five minutes into the restart. Roberto Firmino and Gerorginio Wijnaldum added two more to secure all three points for Klopp’s side.
“It was easy to fix the mistakes for the second half,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “We showed the boys that their positioning needs to be different, and immediately we had the opportunities.
“I don’t think the first goal was lucky because we forced it. We were in the right positions and played the right pass.
“The second goal, usually when you hear Liverpool and goal from a set-piece it’s the other way round. But today we scored one.
“Third goal, fantastic. It was nice play from Wijnaldum, so there’s a lot of good things today, especially the reaction in the second half, which was outstanding.
“The boys really deserve that. We needed it, and now we have it.”
This was Liverpool’s first Premier League win since September. Klopp and his men return to action next week to face Maribor in the UEFA Champions League.