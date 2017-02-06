Julian Draxler wants Mesut Ozil at PSG

PSG’s new January signing, Julian Draxler, has admitted that Mesut Özil is the one German international he would love to see join him at the French club in the future.
The 23-year-old winger joined PSG from Wolfsburg during the January transfer window in a big money move. He has hit the ground running at his new club, scoring four times in six competitive games. Recently, when Draxler was asked by BeInSport which German international he would love to see join him at PSG, he had a clear choice.
“There is one fellow Germany international I would like to see here: Mesut Özil” Draxler said.
Özil is a world class player and any club in this world would love to have him in their side. Since joining Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2013, Özil has made over 140 appearances for the club and scored 29 goals. He is a key member in Joachim Löw‘s Germany national team, and has scored 21 goals for his country.
He is a different kind of attacking midfielder. Usually attacking midfielders are agile, energetic, and goal-thirsty, but Özil is of a different breed. He is an artist, who enjoys feeding goals to others – a reason why he racks up so many assists to his name.
Özil has just one more season left on his current Arsenal contract, but talks of a renewal have reached an impasse. If he fails to sign a new contract, Draxler’s wish could be fulfilled.
The 28-year-old revealed recently that he is happy to sign new terms, but at the same time he is waiting to see what the future holds for the club manager, Arsène Wenger, whose contract is up in June. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal offer a new contract deal to the Frenchman, especially if the Gunners end up with another trophy-less season.