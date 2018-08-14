Juan Mata indicates that he wants to remain at Manchester United

Juan Mata has indicated that he will stay on with Manchester United.
The midfielder is currently waiting to enter negotiations with the Red Devils over signing a new contract.
The 30-year-old Mata owns a restaurant in Manchester and appears to be happy with life in the English City.
Mata arrived at United from Chelsea in 2014 and has since gone on to make 187 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 39 goals.
During his time with United, the Spaniard has won four pieces of silverware which include an FA Cup, an EFL Cup, a Community Shield and Europa League title.
He has vast experience in England having represented Chelsea prior to joining the Red Devils.
However, during his stints in England with both Chelsea and United, the one major piece of silverware which has eluded Mata is the Premier League title.
This is perhaps something that he will be hoping to achieve before hanging up his boots or leaving England.
Mata said as quoted by the Manchester United website: “I enjoy playing in the Premier League a lot. I like the style of play, I like the organisation and above all, I like the atmosphere in the stadiums. I will never get tired of saying it, the support that a player gets here is fantastic, and honestly, you have to be thankful for being able to experience something amazing like this in your career.
“At the end of the day, football without you all, and without the passion that it brings, it wouldn’t be the sport that we know and love today.”