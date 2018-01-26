Jose wants to sign Mateo Kovacic for Man Utd

Manchester United broke their transfer record to sign Paul Pogba in 2016. Last summer, they splashed more cash to sign Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic from Chelsea. Now, reports suggest that Mourinho wants another midfielder to join the Red Devils.
According to Don Balon, Jose Mourinho really wants to acquire the services of Croatian international and Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic.
The 23-year-old player was a star for Inter Milan in the Serie A but since moving to the Bernabeu, he has mainly been a bench warmer under manager Zinedine Zidane.
In the current campaign, so far, the versatile midfielder has only started one league game for the Los Blancos. Overall, he has started 10 games in all competitions and provided just one assist.
As per the provided Don Balon link, the former Nerazzurri star wants to get important minutes under his belt, however, the dilemma is that Zidane prefers the likes of Casemiro, Kroos and Modric in his midfield.
In such a scenario, the Spanish source have mentioned that Jose Mourinho is willing to offer Kovacic the much-needed game time that can help him earn a place in Croatia’s World Cup squad.
Kovacic can play as a deep-lying playmaker, as a creative central midfielder and also as an effective attacking midfielder if needed. His current contract with the reigning European champions will expire in 2021 and it has a release clause of €50million (Sport).