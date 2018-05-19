Jose Mourinho sends out a message for Chelsea fans ahead of the FA Cup final

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has sent out a message to the Chelsea fans ahead of today’s FA Cup final.
The Portuguese manager claims that he is not bothered about the insults and abuse from Chelsea fans.
The Manchester United boss was labelled as ‘Judas’ when he returned to Stamford Bridge with Manchester United last season. Back then, Mourinho reminded them of the three titles he had won for them.
Mourinho could receive a similar treatment from the Chelsea fans when he turns up at Wembley in a Manchester United suit. But the former Chelsea boss doesn’t care about the hatred.
He explained that the Chelsea fans were very good to him during his time at the club and they have always been supportive during his sackings.
Therefore, Mourinho is not interested in criticizing them. He also maintained that he holds no grudges against the Chelsea fans for their recent behaviour towards him.
Mourinho said: “If the supporters hate me, dislike me or disrespect me, that’s something I cannot control. But you don’t have any thoughts from me with negative words about Chelsea supporters. Not one word. The only thing I say in relation to Chelsea supporters is that since my first day in 2004 until my last day when I was sacked a couple of years ago, they were with me unconditionally. They supported me every day. They supported me every match. They supported me even on the days I was sacked – twice. That I will never forget because they did what I think great supporters do, which is to support their manager unconditionally until the last day.”
Mourinho was involved in a verbal spat with Conte earlier in the season and it will be interesting to see whether the Italian can get one over his rival today.