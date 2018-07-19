Jose Mourinho sees Juventus’ Alex Sandro as perfect addition for Manchester United

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wanted to sign a new left back for the Red Devils in the summer transfer window.
As per the information gathered by the Independent, Juventus full back Alex Sandro has been identified as a target by the former Real Madrid and Inter Milan manager for the English Premier League club.
Alex Sandro, the Brazilian defender, came close to joining Chelsea in the summer transfer window of 2017. Unfortunately for Chelsea and Alex Sandro, Juventus blocked his transfer to Stamford Bridge.
Alex Sandro is once again a target for the English Premier League club in this summer transfer window. It is Chelsea’s rivals Manchester United, but the problem for the Red Devils is that they were unable to convince Juventus to let the left back leave the club in the summer transfer window.
As per the information gathered by Miguel Delaney of the Independent, Juventus are now willing to sell Alex Sandro in the summer transfer window on one condition. They have set a price for the defender and will sell him if Manchester United decide to pay the fee.
The manager of Manchester United, Jose Mourinho sees Alex Sandro as the perfect addition to his squad. He will have to do with Luke Shaw as the left back for the first few matches at least until Ashley Young returns to training. Ashley Young was with England at the end of the FIFA 2018 World Cup that took place in Russia between June and July.
Jose Mourinho wants to see how Luke Shaw is going to perform in the pre season and then take a decision on whether he can be trusted to partner Ashley Young in the left back position.