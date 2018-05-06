Jose Mourinho ready to trigger Dries Mertens’ release clause

Manchester United are interested in signing the Napoli forward Dries Mertens.
As per the reports, the Belgian has a release clause of around £25million and Mourinho plans to trigger that.
Mertens one of Serie A’s best players and he would be a fantastic signing for United. The Red Devils could do with some pace, flair and precision in the wide areas and Mertens would be ideal.
Furthermore, £25million would be a massive bargain in this market. Mertens has been outstanding for Napoli for a while now and a player of his calibre would help United challenge City next season.
The 31-year-old has scored 55 goals in his last two seasons with the Serie A outfit.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer. If the report about the release clause is true, United won’t be the only side after Mertens.
At that price, the Belgian will have a lot of suitors and it might come down to his preference in the end.
Napoli boss Sarri has been linked with a move to England and that could pave the way for Mertens to head to the Premier League as well.